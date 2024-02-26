Live Updates: Ezra Levant reports from pre-trial hearings of 'Coutts 3' in Lethbridge

Alleged organizers of Coutts Blockade — Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen — could face 10 years each in jail for peaceful protests near the border.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 26, 2024
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Like Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, who were charged with mischief over $5,000 and await legal proceedings, alleged organizers of the Coutts Blockade resume pretrial hearings this week on the same same charges.

The Coutts Blockade was a 24-7, 18-day peaceful protest near Alberta’s largest international border crossing to the U.S., occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy movement.

Disrupting millions of dollars in trade, catalyzing the lifting of provincial COVID restrictions, and proving unmovable to the RCMP, the Coutts Blockade was the most effective protest Alberta had ever seen.

On September 16, 2022, RCMP issued a formal statement, notifying the public that three men, Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen, would be charged with mischief over $5,000, for being alleged “key participants” of the blockade.

Many argue the trials and charges stemming from this national Freedom Convoy movement are political in nature. Timely access to justice, full timely and wholesome disclosure, and innocent until proven guilty; all hard to find in the cases of many charged in Coutts.

Today, February 26, 2024, the three men resume pre-trial hearings at the Lethbridge courthouse, with trial by jury expected later this year.

To see our coverage of these proceedings go to CouttsThree.comTo donate to the legal defence of these three men who are being helped by The Democracy Fund, go to CouttsThree.com.

Follow along below for live updates from Ezra Levant:

 

