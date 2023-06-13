Live Updates: Ezra Levant suing Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in Federal Court over Twitter censorship

Public figures should not be able to ban, cancel, or silence people who criticize them — especially not in a democracy.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 13, 2023
  • News Analysis
Live Updates: Ezra Levant suing Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault in Federal Court over Twitter censorship
The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick
Remove Ads

Justin Trudeau's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault blocked Rebel News' Ezra Levant on Twitter. That's why the Rebel News' boss is suing Guilbeault in Federal Court this morning in Toronto.

For more background information on the hearing and to make a donation in support, visit www.TwitterLawsuit.ca

Follow along below for live updates from the hearing:

Canada Steven Guilbeault News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Twitter Lawsuit Donation
  • By Ezra Levant

I’m suing Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault!

135 Donors
Goal: 500 Donors

Donate
PETITION: No Green Reset
  • By Alexandra Lavoie

PETITION: No Green Reset

21,838 signatures
Goal: 25,000 Signatures

Add signature

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.