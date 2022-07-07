LIVE UPDATES: Farmer Rebellion underway in the Netherlands

Rebel News' Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool are on the ground, soon to be joined by Katie Daviscourt from The Post Millennial.

  • By Rebel News
  • July 07, 2022
  • News
LIVE UPDATES: Farmer Rebellion underway in the Netherlands
Remove Ads

Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) and Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) have arrived in the Netherlands to cover farmers protesting new environmental rules regarding nitrogen and carbon emissions.

They will soon be joined by Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) from The Post Millennial, who is freelancing for Rebel News

Follow along below to read Lincoln, Lewis, and Katie's live updates from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion.

Continue to follow along with Rebel News' coverage and support our reporting on the Dutch Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com.

Climate Change Europe Netherlands news Dutch Farmer Rebellion
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.