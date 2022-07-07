LIVE UPDATES: Farmer Rebellion underway in the Netherlands

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) and Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) have arrived in the Netherlands to cover farmers protesting new environmental rules regarding nitrogen and carbon emissions.

They will soon be joined by Katie Daviscourt (@KatieDaviscourt) from The Post Millennial, who is freelancing for Rebel News.

Follow along below to read Lincoln, Lewis, and Katie's live updates from the Dutch Farmer Rebellion.

A sign displayed on the side of a truck that translates to - "Netherlands without farmers is like a pimp without prostitutes."



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWDe261 pic.twitter.com/76KnaAFnt0 — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

“They need our land, they don’t need our nitrogen”.



Dutch farmer speaks on the environmental policies regarding nitrogen emission. https://t.co/SG5ypAQEsH pic.twitter.com/YUYe54e91w — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 7, 2022

A Dutch farmer explains why these new environmental policies will badly affect the agricultural sector of the Netherlands.



"We have a big problem here in Holland."



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWDe261 pic.twitter.com/a4S8W1jKXv — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

Police have blocked access to the protest in Leeuwarden from both sides whilst farmers wait for their demand.



This is just one of many that is happening across the Netherlands.



MORE: https://t.co/AgMVWCWret pic.twitter.com/FNUKBqXb2v — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

A group of farmers have been here in Leeuwarden outside a provincial government house for over 24 hours now. They simply want to speak to the decision makers face to face. They claim they are not leaving until they have their voices heard. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/XzmUh8p8Is — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 7, 2022

Myself and @lincolnmjay along with our guide @SBergsma are now heading to Leeuwarden to interview the farmers.



Head on over to https://t.co/AgMVWCWret to help show the other side of the story. pic.twitter.com/nKV1z1Yo4c — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

A local cafe in Amsterdam hands out beers to farmers that have been protesting, classic Dutch spirit.



Head on over to https://t.co/4Ufq8bx8Qh to help us tell the other side of the story!pic.twitter.com/ft6HSf3oTv — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 7, 2022

Farmers protesting in Amsterdam square earlier, the sign reads "war has begun, we are winning."



Head on over to https://t.co/Niday3vNBJ and help us crowdfund the Dutch farmer protest reports.pic.twitter.com/rRqF0KUKVH — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 6, 2022

Heading on over to the Netherlands to cover the farmer protests. I will be joining my colleague @Lewis_Brackpool and you can be sure we will show you exactly what’s happening on the ground.



Visit https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 to stay up to date with all of our coverage. pic.twitter.com/sJi6mR1aqX — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 7, 2022

#BREAKING: 📢 Rebel News will be on the ground in Holland TONIGHT to report on the farmer protests.



Head on over to https://t.co/AgMVWCWret to help us show the other side of the story and to crowdfund our trip. pic.twitter.com/31yEPLBKyT — Lewis Brackpool (@Lewis_Brackpool) July 6, 2022

Continue to follow along with Rebel News' coverage and support our reporting on the Dutch Farmer Rebellion at FarmerRebellion.com.