LIVE UPDATES: Foreign Interference Commission hears expert testimony

Three professors provide their testimony to the Foreign Interference Commission on day two, as the inquiry into foreign meddling in Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections continues.

  By Rebel News
  January 30, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is providing comprehensive independent coverage of the public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission, which is investigating alarming allegations of foreign meddling in Canada’s elections.

The commission says the hearings "will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it may have had on the 2019 and 2021 federal elections."

These are serious allegations about foreign influences potentially undermining our democratic processes. 

The first public hearings will begin on January 29 and run until February 2. The hearings will begin at 10 a.m. ET and run until about 4:30 p.m. ET each day. A second set of hearings will be held in March, and a third set will likely be scheduled in the fall.

Robert Kraychik is posting live updates from day two of the hearings on X, follow his updates below:

Canada news Protect Our Democracy foreign interference
