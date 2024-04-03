LIVE UPDATES: Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole testifies at Foreign Interference Commission

Four politicians, two current MPs and two former MPs, will provide testimony over allegations of foreign meddling in Canada's elections, headlined by former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole's testimony.

  • April 03, 2024
Four politicians who claim they were targeted by election interference from the Chinese Communist Party are set to testify at the Foreign Interference Commission on Wednesday.

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is the most high-profile of the group. He previously asserted how Canada's spy agency informed him Chinese operatives were promoting false narratives about him. The former Conservative leader attributes the interference to costing the party around eight or nine seats in the House of Commons.

O'Toole has since stepped down from his as a member of Parliament.

Another former Conservative MP, Kenny Chiu, is also set to testify on Wednesday. Current Conservative foreign affairs critic, Michael Chong, will also speak before the commission.

Rounding out the group is NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Follow along as Sheila Gunn Reid provides live updates on the hearing on X, or on this page below:

