LIVE UPDATES: Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole testifies at Foreign Interference Commission

Four politicians who claim they were targeted by election interference from the Chinese Communist Party are set to testify at the Foreign Interference Commission on Wednesday.

Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is the most high-profile of the group. He previously asserted how Canada's spy agency informed him Chinese operatives were promoting false narratives about him. The former Conservative leader attributes the interference to costing the party around eight or nine seats in the House of Commons.

O'Toole has since stepped down from his as a member of Parliament.

Another former Conservative MP, Kenny Chiu, is also set to testify on Wednesday. Current Conservative foreign affairs critic, Michael Chong, will also speak before the commission.

Rounding out the group is NDP MP Jenny Kwan.

Follow along as Sheila Gunn Reid provides live updates on the hearing on X, or on this page below:

Back at the Foreign Interference Commission today.



Conservatives Erin O'Toole, Kenney Chiu, Micheal Chong and NDP MP Jenny Kwan are expected to testify.



All say they have been targeted by China during election campaigns for advocating for human rights, — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

Erin O'Toole, former Conservative Leader and longtime MP for Durham.

He was foreign affairs critic under former leader Andrew Scheer — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole references the Winnipeg lab scandal—and the Trudeau government's poor handling of it—right before the 2019 election.



Two Chinese scientists, including one working on bat viruses, removed deadly pathogens and sent them to the Wuhan Institute Virology, the lab where Covid… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole says that accusations of anti-Chinese racism were used to "chill" any criticism about what happened at the Winnipeg Lab, where in 2019 two Chinese nationals were caught sending vials of Ebola and other biological agents to a Chinese military facility in Wuhan. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole is shown a predictive model developed by the Conservatives of the prospective seat count for the 2021 election. They were shocked at some ridings which fell way outside the models.



These were the ridings that were targeted by China.

Conservatives gave this information… pic.twitter.com/aQUoALDDay — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

huh, well O'Toole said the Conservative were on the "wrong side of the vaccine mandate issue" and that's "why the Liberals called the election".



What does that mean? He was wrong about supporting it, but some of his MPs were against it.



Is he still blaming the normals who… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

document showing PRC misinfo spread on Chinese social media platforms about Kenny Chiu's foreign agent registries. pic.twitter.com/suvXvc7sdF — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole says the Conservatives hardline foreign policy on China and human rights is what made them a target for CCP/PRC meddling.



Mentions Michael Chong's Uyghur genocide bill and Kenney Chiu's foreign agents registry.



Chiu lost his riding to CCP meddling. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

CSIS briefing showed that China targeted the CPC campaign and candidates. pic.twitter.com/Gz3WlieQWU — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole says that SITE taskforce did not take 2019 election meddling seriously enough. Campaigns' concerns were downplayed https://t.co/Se8jL1I90x — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

in the days after the election, the CPC gave information and screenshots to the SITE task force showing foreign interference.



O'Toole said he never heard back. pic.twitter.com/DSoR9dUNqs — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

Michael Chong's lawyer asks about voter intimidation and coercion of international students.



"How someone votes is completely secret. Whether you did vote is publicly available. Diaspora voters didn't want to be seen on the voters' list if that riding stayed Conservative" — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole is asked if Conservatives were targeted for Indian foreign interference because of their policy positions favourable to India.



Doesn't really say but he says the Sikh community put him on blast over a united India motion. The farmers' protests in India (in the Punjab)… — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole says the Indian high commissioner received an increased security detail during the Indian farmer protests. The commissioner lived next door to the opposition leader's residence, Stornoway. https://t.co/8PySxvR8CE — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

O'Toole is asked by a lawyer from the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance about the PPC vote split. He says the vaccine mandates bled some support to PPC. O'Toole says he was pro-vaccine but against people losing their jobs. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024