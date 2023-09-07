Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues in Ottawa

Lich is facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation in relation to her role as an organizer of the anti-mandate demonstrations.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 07, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber  two of the most well-known faces of the Freedom Convoy — enters day three today in Ottawa. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is covering the proceedings from the courthouse and will be providing live updates. Videographer Lincoln Jay is also on the scene to report on the latest reactions and commentary from outside the courthouse.

The main witness expected to be testifying today is an Ottawa Police Service (OPS) officer who worked in an intelligence capacity in relation to the anti-mandate demonstrations in Ottawa.

Day three of the trial is likely to be consumed by hours of footage of the convoy protests submitted by the prosecution as evidence.

The prosecution is reportedly showing TikTok videos of Chris Barber and other protesters at the Freedom Convoy demonstrations. The videos do not appear to show a protest that was "anything but peaceful."

Another video presented by the prosecution of Chris Barber showed him instructing truckers to continue honking their horns despite a "no-horn order" that was implemented in Ottawa.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik provided a quick update from outside the courthouse.

You can watch a full recap of day two of the trial below:

This page will be updated as proceedings continue. 

