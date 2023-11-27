Live Updates: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's trial continues on day 28

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber continues on day 28 today in Ottawa. As two of the most prominent faces of the Freedom Convoy, Lich and co-accused Chris Barber are facing charges of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief, and intimidation. The Freedom Convoy demonstrations drew thousands of Canadians to Ottawa in early 2022 in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions.

Day 28 trial update: Tamara Lich's lawyers are preemptively seeking to squash a Carter application expected to be submitted by the Crown, an attempt to make all incriminating evidence against either co-defendant to be attributable to the other.https://t.co/TWDiMnjMOA pic.twitter.com/amsBKcl23r — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023

Granger says a successful Carter application requires demonstration of "an unlawful common design" - a conspiracy - between co-defendants, but Barber's/Lich's Freedom Convoy goal was "to get the government to remove COVID-19 mandates" and "not in and of itself unlawful". — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023

A Carter application - if approved by a judge - allows all incriminating evidence against one co-defendant to be attributed to other co-defendants. To be approved, the Crown must convince the judge of a conspiracy between co-defendants towards commission of alleged crime(s). — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023

As an observer who's been here every day of the trial, I can confirm that Tamara Lich was essentially never mentioned by the Crown's witnesses, and was almost entirely absent from video evidence aside from her kwn social media content and attendance at Freedom Convoy pressers. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023

Granger emphasizes that of the 16 Crown witnesses, none testified to any direct communications with Lich, and of those who had extensive experience making observations in the streets during the Freedom Convoy, none made observations of Lich.https://t.co/TWDiMnkkE8 — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023

Lich's defense team expects the Crown to submit a Carter application, which, if approved, would allow statements made by Barber to be attributed to Lich under the framework of a conspiracy. In other words, it allows attribution of co-defendants' statements to one another. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) November 27, 2023