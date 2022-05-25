LIVE UPDATES: Judge decides the fate of Church in the Vine

By Ezra Levant Donate Now Ordinary Canadians have been fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visited cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 6355 Donors

Pastors Rodney and Tracy Fortin of the Edmonton-area Church in the Vine are set to find out their fate today, as a judge determines the result of the case put forward against the Fortins after they barred Alberta Health Services inspectors from entering their church.

The pair also refused to enforce gathering limits and wrote religious exemptions for those who sought to continue education and employment in the face of indiscriminate vaccine mandates in workplaces and schools across Alberta.

The Fortins are fighting the charges against them with the assistance of FightTheFines.com.

Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing updates from the courtroom as they happen.

