LIVE UPDATES: Judge decides the fate of Church in the Vine
Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing updates as they happen in the courtroom on this Fight The Fines case.
Pastors Rodney and Tracy Fortin of the Edmonton-area Church in the Vine are set to find out their fate today, as a judge determines the result of the case put forward against the Fortins after they barred Alberta Health Services inspectors from entering their church.
The pair also refused to enforce gathering limits and wrote religious exemptions for those who sought to continue education and employment in the face of indiscriminate vaccine mandates in workplaces and schools across Alberta.
The Fortins are fighting the charges against them with the assistance of FightTheFines.com. To see all of our coverage of Church in the Vine's case, click here.
Sheila Gunn Reid will be providing updates from the courtroom as they happen.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.