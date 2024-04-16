LIVE UPDATES: Jury expected to receive instructions in trial of three alleged leaders of Coutts border protest

The jury is set to return to the courtoom today in Lethbridge to receive instructions from Justice Yamauchi before deliberating on a verdict.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 16, 2024
  • News Analysis
LIVE UPDATES: Jury expected to receive instructions in trial of three alleged leaders of Coutts border protest
The Canadian Press / Jeff McIntosh
Remove Ads

The trial for Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen continues today in Lethbridge, Alberta. The three men are each being charged with mischief over $5000 and facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being "key participants" of the 2022 Coutts border blockade.

Yesterday's proceedings focused on the prosecution and defence teams offering requests and suggestions to Justice Yamauchi regarding the instructions that will be provided to the jury.

The jury is expected to return to the courtroom during today's proceedings to receive their instructions from the judge before convening to deliberate on a verdict.

The 18-day Coutts demonstration saw dozens of protesters unite in opposition to government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions in early 2022 near the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trial of the Coutts Three.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

Alberta Canada News Analysis Trucker Defence Fund Coutts 3
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.