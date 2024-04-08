LIVE UPDATES: Liberal bureaucrats testify on foreign election interference

Lawyers representing Michael Chong, Erin O'Toole, the RCDA, and others are expressing concern because the government provided a substantial amount of documents to the commission over the weekend. The contents of these documents are unknown, leading some lawyers to suggest recalling government witnesses.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 08, 2024
  • News
LIVE UPDATES: Liberal bureaucrats testify on foreign election interference
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Remove Ads

The Foreign Interference Commission resumes Monday morning, April 8, 2024, with government officials, such as former Deputy Minister of Justice Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada Gina Wilson, David Morrison, Deputy Minister of International Trade, and Marta Morgan, former Deputy Minister of Global Affairs Canada, among others.

Today's schedule change at the commission is due to last-minute evidentiary issues similar to those seen during the POEC. Government documents are being provided late at night, giving intervening lawyers no time to prepare their questions. The panel of five individuals from 2019 and 2021 will be examined in the morning and cross-examined in the afternoon.

The lawyer from the Russian Canadian Democratic Alliance (RCDA) is asking for a delay until tomorrow because the government documents were given at 1 am. Justice Hogue has not responded yet.

Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

Canada news Protect Our Democracy
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.