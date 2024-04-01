🚨 LIVE UPDATES: Nationwide protests against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax!

Canadians from coast-to-coast are rising up in a nationwide protest against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax. Rebel News is in the field in no fewer than seven locations across Canada reporting on the protests. Check back here throughout the day for live updates!

  • By Rebel News
  • April 01, 2024
  • News Analysis
On the same day federal MPs receive an annual $8500 raise, Canadians are hammered with a hike to Trudeau's tax on everything, from $65 a ton to $80.

Rebel News reporters are deployed to Lethbridge, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto and Lloydminster to cover the multiple independently organized demonstrations, throughout the day.

Follow along below for live updates:

