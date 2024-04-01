🚨 LIVE UPDATES: Nationwide protests against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax!

E-transfer (Canada):

On the same day federal MPs receive an annual $8500 raise, Canadians are hammered with a hike to Trudeau's tax on everything, from $65 a ton to $80.

Rebel News reporters are deployed to Lethbridge, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto and Lloydminster to cover the multiple independently organized demonstrations, throughout the day.

Follow along below for live updates:

WATCH: Hamiltonians speak out against the Liberal-NDP's 23% carbon tax increase while MPs get a pay raise and Canadians face a housing, immigration and cost of living crisis.



"Just step down" one demonstrator says on the overpass.



Sign the petition: https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/rAH60KGC4H — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024

Just next to HERB’s TRAVEL TRUCK STOP between Ottawa and Montreal, farmers, forestry workers and other skilled essential workers protest Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax hike. https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/KlfeUwOroA — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024

WATCH: Man on a horse makes his way through the Axe the Tax rally on Highway 1 in Alberta.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/AXz0JNNCDX — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024

Axe the Carbon Tax protesters have started to gather in front of NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron and MLA Sheila Malcolmson’s offices Nanaimo B.C.https://t.co/iiXjl1IfXC pic.twitter.com/wYZdL9Bfg3 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 1, 2024

PARLIAMENT HILL: Demonstrators take to the streets, marching throughout the downtown core



“Trudeau must go” is chanted by many.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/ZveTE6yCU2 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024

"Last year we didn't make money. It's getting tougher and tougher".



Ontario farmer shares his thoughts on Trudeau's carbon tax and how young people are avoiding the industry.https://t.co/ddpnvdvR3J pic.twitter.com/e0sqzc1NrR — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 1, 2024

Convoy of farmers and supporters are demonstrating in Uxbridge, Ontario to speak out against Trudeau's carbon tax. https://t.co/ddpnvdvR3J pic.twitter.com/QrKY7J1HkQ — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 1, 2024

A crowd has gathered along the highway just west of Calgary to oppose the carbon tax hike.



Traffic is significantly backed up as what looks like a slow roll appears to be taking place.https://t.co/GqebXqYTOE pic.twitter.com/e567Cjx9XE — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) April 1, 2024

There's a full pancake breakfast for the hundreds of people at the anti-carbon tax protest on the Alberta/ Saskatchewan border.



To see more of our cross-canada coverage, go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl. pic.twitter.com/JEheYbe7KC — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

CARBON TAX PROTEST: St. Catherine's overpass filled with protesters against the 23% gas tax increase by the Liberal-NDP regime.



Full report with interviews coming soon https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/GNZEmzwLql — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024

Eyes to the skies.



Rebelcopter has liftoff.



Full report coming soon at https://t.co/GqebXqYTOE. pic.twitter.com/VEbtwNpgwY — Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) April 1, 2024

WATCH: Drivers are honking in support of the Axe the Tax rally on Highway 1 in Alberta.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/lIXCj4KovB — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024

Axe the Tax protest on Hwy 1 & 22 interchange in Alberta is getting started!



Stay updated and sign the petition: https://t.co/8miah4XVlF pic.twitter.com/uS2R9yeait — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters against the Liberal-NDP carbon tax wave Canadian flags at a Hamilton, Ontario overpass.



Full report to follow with their thoughts on Trudeau at: https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/qZB5Du48AH — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024

Some video of the staging area for the carbon tax protest on the Alberta Saskatchewan border in Lloydminster. Straddles both sides of Highway 16. Some guys are blaring Metallica in the distance. Lol. Very prairie.



For more go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl pic.twitter.com/70nhO4vCRO — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

Just some of the Alberta/Sask anti carbon tax protesters. They've been here since before 8 am. pic.twitter.com/1ee5K624UL — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

Slow roll carbon tax protest convoy is rolling from Saskatchewan to Alberta in Lloydminster pic.twitter.com/uu2LxUaxyg — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024

OTTAWA:



Pro-Carbon Tax Protester, counter protests the attendees of Parliament Hill's 'Axe the Tax' demonstrations.



Insults and intimidation tactics begin.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/LbamUFW3jQ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024

PARLIAMENT HILL: The first demonstrators gather around the entrance of Parliament Hill preparing for an 11 AM start.



RCMP and OPP are already on the ground in large numbers.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/TnC6qDNVqY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024

Downtown Ottawa,



Protesters are slowly arriving to demonstrate against the federal government's increase the carbon tax.https://t.co/PMwBPqa0hM pic.twitter.com/PG302qfoYU — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024