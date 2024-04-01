🚨 LIVE UPDATES: Nationwide protests against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax!
Canadians from coast-to-coast are rising up in a nationwide protest against Justin Trudeau's carbon tax. Rebel News is in the field in no fewer than seven locations across Canada reporting on the protests. Check back here throughout the day for live updates!
On the same day federal MPs receive an annual $8500 raise, Canadians are hammered with a hike to Trudeau's tax on everything, from $65 a ton to $80.
Rebel News reporters are deployed to Lethbridge, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto and Lloydminster to cover the multiple independently organized demonstrations, throughout the day.
Follow along below for live updates:
WATCH: Hamiltonians speak out against the Liberal-NDP's 23% carbon tax increase while MPs get a pay raise and Canadians face a housing, immigration and cost of living crisis.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024
"Just step down" one demonstrator says on the overpass.
Sign the petition: https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/rAH60KGC4H
Just next to HERB’s TRAVEL TRUCK STOP between Ottawa and Montreal, farmers, forestry workers and other skilled essential workers protest Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax hike. https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/KlfeUwOroA— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024
WATCH: Man on a horse makes his way through the Axe the Tax rally on Highway 1 in Alberta.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/AXz0JNNCDX— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024
Axe the Carbon Tax protesters have started to gather in front of NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron and MLA Sheila Malcolmson’s offices Nanaimo B.C.https://t.co/iiXjl1IfXC pic.twitter.com/wYZdL9Bfg3— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 1, 2024
PARLIAMENT HILL: Demonstrators take to the streets, marching throughout the downtown core— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024
“Trudeau must go” is chanted by many.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/ZveTE6yCU2
"Last year we didn't make money. It's getting tougher and tougher".— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 1, 2024
Ontario farmer shares his thoughts on Trudeau's carbon tax and how young people are avoiding the industry.https://t.co/ddpnvdvR3J pic.twitter.com/e0sqzc1NrR
Convoy of farmers and supporters are demonstrating in Uxbridge, Ontario to speak out against Trudeau's carbon tax. https://t.co/ddpnvdvR3J pic.twitter.com/QrKY7J1HkQ— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) April 1, 2024
A beautiful city worth defending!https://t.co/GqebXqYTOE pic.twitter.com/xowaYJvPmd— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) April 1, 2024
A crowd has gathered along the highway just west of Calgary to oppose the carbon tax hike.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) April 1, 2024
Traffic is significantly backed up as what looks like a slow roll appears to be taking place.https://t.co/GqebXqYTOE pic.twitter.com/e567Cjx9XE
There's a full pancake breakfast for the hundreds of people at the anti-carbon tax protest on the Alberta/ Saskatchewan border.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
To see more of our cross-canada coverage, go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl. pic.twitter.com/JEheYbe7KC
CARBON TAX PROTEST: St. Catherine's overpass filled with protesters against the 23% gas tax increase by the Liberal-NDP regime.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024
Full report with interviews coming soon https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/GNZEmzwLql
Eyes to the skies.— Adam Soos ⳩ (@ATSoos) April 1, 2024
Rebelcopter has liftoff.
Full report coming soon at https://t.co/GqebXqYTOE. pic.twitter.com/VEbtwNpgwY
WATCH: Drivers are honking in support of the Axe the Tax rally on Highway 1 in Alberta.https://t.co/8miah4Ytbd pic.twitter.com/lIXCj4KovB— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024
Axe the Tax protest on Hwy 1 & 22 interchange in Alberta is getting started!— Angelica (@_angelica_toy) April 1, 2024
Stay updated and sign the petition: https://t.co/8miah4XVlF pic.twitter.com/uS2R9yeait
HAPPENING NOW: Protesters against the Liberal-NDP carbon tax wave Canadian flags at a Hamilton, Ontario overpass.— Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 1, 2024
Full report to follow with their thoughts on Trudeau at: https://t.co/fK4ZaxDGPj pic.twitter.com/qZB5Du48AH
Some video of the staging area for the carbon tax protest on the Alberta Saskatchewan border in Lloydminster. Straddles both sides of Highway 16. Some guys are blaring Metallica in the distance. Lol. Very prairie.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
For more go to https://t.co/GAdShrDDxl pic.twitter.com/70nhO4vCRO
Just some of the Alberta/Sask anti carbon tax protesters. They've been here since before 8 am. pic.twitter.com/1ee5K624UL— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
Slow roll carbon tax protest convoy is rolling from Saskatchewan to Alberta in Lloydminster pic.twitter.com/uu2LxUaxyg— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
OTTAWA:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024
Pro-Carbon Tax Protester, counter protests the attendees of Parliament Hill's 'Axe the Tax' demonstrations.
Insults and intimidation tactics begin.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/LbamUFW3jQ
PARLIAMENT HILL: The first demonstrators gather around the entrance of Parliament Hill preparing for an 11 AM start.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024
RCMP and OPP are already on the ground in large numbers.https://t.co/bO0KPQMaHq pic.twitter.com/TnC6qDNVqY
Downtown Ottawa,— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 1, 2024
Protesters are slowly arriving to demonstrate against the federal government's increase the carbon tax.https://t.co/PMwBPqa0hM pic.twitter.com/PG302qfoYU
Here at the Alberta/Sask border and the carbon tax protest is getting started, it's early and cold but plenty of people are starting to arrive. pic.twitter.com/WtybsWodNT— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 1, 2024
