LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit seeks class-action suit certification to challenge B.C.'s COVID state of emergency
A court case seeking certification for a class-action lawsuit challenging B.C.’s declaration of a COVID emergency is reconvening in Supreme Court today. If successful, the case, which is brought forward by a non-profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP), will get the public some much-deserved answers from public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Certification would give CSASPP the opportunity to challenge whether it was necessary for B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Henry to have declared a COVID emergency, and thus have emergency powers to mandate draconian measures in her amended gathering and events order which included vaccine passport mandates.

Drea Humphrey has been covering the hearing as it happens, and is providing live updates today:

