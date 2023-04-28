LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit seeks class-action suit certification to challenge B.C.'s COVID state of emergency

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

A court case seeking certification for a class-action lawsuit challenging B.C.’s declaration of a COVID emergency is reconvening in Supreme Court today. If successful, the case, which is brought forward by a non-profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP), will get the public some much-deserved answers from public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

MORE: https://t.co/gpKUW7W2F1 pic.twitter.com/0XrtfudI96 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2023

Certification would give CSASPP the opportunity to challenge whether it was necessary for B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Henry to have declared a COVID emergency, and thus have emergency powers to mandate draconian measures in her amended gathering and events order which included vaccine passport mandates.

Drea Humphrey has been covering the hearing as it happens, and is providing live updates today:

8. CSASPP lawyer submitted a request for another amendment.



Crown opposed. Says that will take too much time.



Gov lawyer seems very eager to rush this hearing out the door. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

7. Gov lawyer is being up the length of the hearing to submit that CSASPP lawyer should not be able to submit this type of reply.



CSASPP lawyer says they want a process that does not require a second certification. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

6. Gov lawyer interjects to say this is day 10 of a certification hearing

“we don’t know but we assume that this is one of the longest certification hearings”



Justice: Oh there have been some longer. — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

5. Justice also questions why only one law firm, Citidel Law Corporation,has been working on this up to now and why only one lawyer

CSASPP lawyer says they don’t have another firm interested. They reached out but lawyers were concerned to having their names attached to such cases — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

4. Justice questioned why CSASPP executive director Kip Warner, is no longer the lead Plaintiff.



Asks if reasoning was of moral concern. CSASPP Lawyer says technically there it was quoted “improper purpose” but that’s not a moral issue.https://t.co/8INGLsAupx — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

3. Today’s proceeding is anticipated to be the last day of this hearing.



CSASPP’s counsel Polina Furtula (left) is giving submissions on why Justice D. Crerar (right), should rule against gov lawyer Emily Lapper’s (middle) submission to have this case dismissed. pic.twitter.com/bzPHJFbjUx — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023

2. For those who are unfamiliar with the case, it was brought forth by a non profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP).



Here is my most recent report on the case with more info on its goal. https://t.co/WnhnXL4AYt — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023