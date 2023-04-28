LIVE UPDATES: Non-profit seeks class-action suit certification to challenge B.C.'s COVID state of emergency
Drea Humphrey has been covering the hearing as it happens, and is providing live updates today.
A court case seeking certification for a class-action lawsuit challenging B.C.’s declaration of a COVID emergency is reconvening in Supreme Court today. If successful, the case, which is brought forward by a non-profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP), will get the public some much-deserved answers from public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.
The Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP’s) is hoping for certification of a class action suit challenging the province's declaration of a COVID emergency.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2023
Certification would give CSASPP the opportunity to challenge whether it was necessary for B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Henry to have declared a COVID emergency, and thus have emergency powers to mandate draconian measures in her amended gathering and events order which included vaccine passport mandates.
8. CSASPP lawyer submitted a request for another amendment.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
Crown opposed. Says that will take too much time.
Gov lawyer seems very eager to rush this hearing out the door.
7. Gov lawyer is being up the length of the hearing to submit that CSASPP lawyer should not be able to submit this type of reply.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
CSASPP lawyer says they want a process that does not require a second certification.
6. Gov lawyer interjects to say this is day 10 of a certification hearing— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
“we don’t know but we assume that this is one of the longest certification hearings”
Justice: Oh there have been some longer.
5. Justice also questions why only one law firm, Citidel Law Corporation,has been working on this up to now and why only one lawyer— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
CSASPP lawyer says they don’t have another firm interested. They reached out but lawyers were concerned to having their names attached to such cases
4. Justice questioned why CSASPP executive director Kip Warner, is no longer the lead Plaintiff.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
Asks if reasoning was of moral concern. CSASPP Lawyer says technically there it was quoted “improper purpose” but that’s not a moral issue.https://t.co/8INGLsAupx
3. Today’s proceeding is anticipated to be the last day of this hearing.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
CSASPP’s counsel Polina Furtula (left) is giving submissions on why Justice D. Crerar (right), should rule against gov lawyer Emily Lapper’s (middle) submission to have this case dismissed. pic.twitter.com/bzPHJFbjUx
2. For those who are unfamiliar with the case, it was brought forth by a non profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP).— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
Here is my most recent report on the case with more info on its goal. https://t.co/WnhnXL4AYt
1. Today’s hearing for the case seeking certification for a class action law suit against B.C. Public Health Officer Dr. Henry’s declaration of a COVID pandemic has begun.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 28, 2023
I will be live tweeting the proceedings from the Supreme Court for https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/tx1sOHRePy
