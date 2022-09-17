LIVE UPDATES: Protesters rally WORLDWIDE for freedom

Rebel News provides live coverage of freedom rallies happening worldwide to protest COVID-19 measures.

  • September 17, 2022
The Worldwide Freedom Rally is currently in action in cities across Canada as well as the rest of the world. Rebel News reporters are in the field and providing up-to-date coverage of the lively protests in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.

You can find all of our live coverage throughout the day inside the protests below.

Toronto

Rebels Efron Monsanto and Tabitha Peters are covering a rally in Toronto, where PPC leader Maxine Bernier takes the stage.

Montreal

Reporters Alexa Lavoie and William Diaz-Berthiaume are on the ground in Montreal where thousands of protesters are rallying with a heavy police presence.

