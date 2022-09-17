LIVE UPDATES: Protesters rally WORLDWIDE for freedom

Rebel News

The Worldwide Freedom Rally is currently in action in cities across Canada as well as the rest of the world. Rebel News reporters are in the field and providing up-to-date coverage of the lively protests in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton and Montreal.

You can find all of our live coverage throughout the day inside the protests below.

Toronto

Rebels Efron Monsanto and Tabitha Peters are covering a rally in Toronto, where PPC leader Maxine Bernier takes the stage.

"Now is the time. Yes! we will always fight for what we believe," said @MaximeBernier



More to come on @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/09ACJurHtc — Tabitha (@tabithapeters05) September 17, 2022

Here is the moment @MaximeBernier takes the stage at Toronto's Freedom rally.



"Because of your courage... now we are not the fringe minority with unacceptable views!"@RebelNewsOnline full report to follow. pic.twitter.com/2QOo3ofTo7 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 17, 2022

"Let's keep fighting, let's keep fighting together and yes the truth will always win," says Maxime Bernier. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ItoewrPqqi — Tabitha 💀 (@tabithapeters05) September 17, 2022

Montreal

Reporters Alexa Lavoie and William Diaz-Berthiaume are on the ground in Montreal where thousands of protesters are rallying with a heavy police presence.

The walk has ended and people are now gathered, ready to hear speeches.

—

FR: La marche est finie, les gens sont réunis pour entendre des discours.



MORE/POUR PLUS ⬇️https://t.co/DxRmcYRqMm@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/8a4wWOu0c6 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 17, 2022

Thousands of people have gathered in Montreal to protest COVID-19 measures.



I interviewed some interesting protesters. Report coming soon: https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/IXixb3HiJf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 17, 2022