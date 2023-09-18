Live Updates: Sentencing for Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Ezra Levant is on the scene in Lethbridge, Alberta and will be providing live updates from the courthouse.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 18, 2023
  • News Analysis
The Canadian Press / Jason Franson
Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been fighting against COVID tyranny since public health restrictions were first imposed. While he's had many successes in his legal fights, he was found guilty of charges stemming from a sermon he gave at the Coutts, Alberta, border blockade during February 2022.

Today, Pastor Artur Pawlowski faces sentencing in Lethbridge, Alberta. Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the scene at the Lethbridge Courthouse and will be providing live updates.

Approximately 150 people wanted to enter the courtroom even though there is only room for about 25 people where the proceedings are taking place.

Ezra Levant describes a massive police presence both inside and outside the courthouse.

The prosecutor has asked for a private meeting with Pastor Artur's lawyers.

The judge has announced that he will permit the proceedings to be streamed online.

The prosecution has confirmed that there is no publication ban.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his family told Ezra Levant they are ready for any outcome earlier this morning.

The prosecution is complaining about Pastor Artur Pawlowski publicly labelling his conviction as unjust.

Prosecutor Johnston is asking for 30 days in jail for Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Prosecutor Johnston has clarified that he actually wants 8-10 months of jail time for Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

This page will be updated as proceedings continue.

