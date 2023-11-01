LIVE UPDATES: Sex expert exposes shortcomings of 'gender affirming care' in Amy Hamm trial

X / preta_6 and jamescantor.org

Amy Hamm, a B.C. nurse, women's rights advocate, and mother of two, enters Day 16 of her disciplinary hearing with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) over her acknowledgement that two genders exist.

Two members of the public, who had never been patients of the accused, lodged a complaint with the BCCNM over an 'I [heart] J.K. Rowling' billboard from 2020, who is also an advocate for women and children.

"A friend and I put up this billboard [...] and that's what spurred members of the public to complain to the college. When they found out I was a nurse, they accused me being transphobic and said that 'I would not be safe" to care for trans or 'gender-diverse' patients," Hamm told Megyn Kelly on her program October 31.

In November 2020, the regulatory body launched an investigation and subsequently compiled a 332-page report, mostly composed of social media posts and statements by the nurse.

The BCCNM initially claimed Hamm disseminated "medically inaccurate information," but they dropped that charge in June 2022.

In the most recent charge issued by the board, they allege the nurse "[…] made discriminatory and derogatory statements regarding transgender people [between approximately July 2018 and March 2021] as a nurse or nurse educator" across various online platforms, including but not limited to, podcasts, videos, published writings and social media.

Amy Hamm's disciplinary hearing before the BC College of Nurses and Midwives continues today. Catch up on her story from when she was interviewed by @megynkelly in February 2023. @preta_6 https://t.co/xlUXjhRa4t — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) November 1, 2023

Hamm told Rebel News that following the complaint, she received tens of thousands of messages that threatened her with hate and abuse. "I think that has the effect of showing people how toxic this debate actually is," she said.

"Women's sex-based rights and free speech are worth every battle that comes our way," posted Hamm on her X feed October 25.

"Funny how I’m allowed to work despite their accusations that my off-duty conduct makes me unsafe," she posted on X earlier this month.

Follow along with updates from Drea Humphrey below:

1. Day 16 of Amy Hamm (@preta_6 ) vs. the BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) continues today.



Nurse Hamm has been accused of citing “discriminatory and derogatory” comments online such as “trans women are men” and “there are only 2 genders.



More 👇🏾https://t.co/OqUU9mFkX6 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2023

2. Hamm is being represented by 2 sharp lawyers thanks the @JCCFCanada, a non-profit that took on this free speech case.



Left: Counsel Lisa Bildy with

Libertas Law



Right: Counsel Karen Bastow with David G Milburn, Trial Lawyers pic.twitter.com/Lqa5ucUJFe — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2023

3. Proceedings ended yesterday with Bastow questioning sexual behaviour expert and psychologist Dr. James Cantor.



Previously Findlay (BCCNM counsel) tried to use Dr. Jordan Peterson’s tweets as a way to disqualify Cantor from providing expert testimony. https://t.co/HmqokdhNAN — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2023

4. Today has kicked off with the panel for this quasi-trial ruling in favour of an objection made by BCCNM counsel Barbara Findlay.



Answers Dr. Cantor was giving about about W-Path ( association that sets international standards of care for gender dysphoria ) are speculative — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 1, 2023