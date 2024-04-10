LIVE UPDATES: Three alleged leaders of Coutts blockade stand trial in Lethbridge

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

The trial for three alleged organizers of the 2022 Coutts border blockade continues today in Lethbridge, Alberta. Recent proceedings have focused on the testimony of Mark Wielgosz, a veteran RCMP officer who acted as a liaison between police and the protesters.

The three men — Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen — are each being charged with mischief over $5000 and facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being leaders of the protest.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most impactful Canada has seen in decades.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trial of the Coutts Three.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

Some Coutts demonstrators told me in recent days/weeks that they believed the RCMP intended to inflict sufficient discomfort (cold, hunger) upon the them by blocking travel to the demonstration in order to force an end to the protest. https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

Tulloch adds that Van Huigenbos's request for the RCMP to lift its blockade of southbound traffic at Milk River towards Coutts - to allow for delivery of food, fuel, and other essentials/consumables - "certainly made sense from his perspective". https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

"I understand what he was saying," RCMP officer Greg Tulloch testifies in response to 2022 video of @marco_huigenbos calling for unrestricted access to Coutts from Milk River during the protest to allow for provision of essentials like food and fuel. https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

RCMP officer Greg Tulloch testifies about the police blockade of Milk River, preventing motorists from traveling south on the AB-4 highway towards the Coutts-Sweetgrass border crossing unless persuaded that the drivers weren't attempting to join the 2022 Coutts protest. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

Both @jkenney and @JustinTrudeau refused to negotiate with the Coutts or Freedom Convoy protesters regarding governmental "vaccine mandates" for truckers driving across the Canada-U.S. border. They were obstinate in maintaining this "public health" edict. https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

Some courtroom observers laughed when a frame of @jkenney from 2022 was shown and frozen (as part of a transition from longer Rebel News segment) in which the former premier was promoting the mRNA "vaccines" and "boosters" as a wise choice for Albertans. https://t.co/mIhJKvGq4E — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024

There isn't any RCMP video in this trial, despite at least four officers operating as liaisons at the Coutts protest; no body cam footage or audio was captured. Essentially all videos introduced as evidence/exhibits in this trial have been branded with the Rebel News watermark. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 10, 2024