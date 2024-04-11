LIVE UPDATES: Trial continues for three alleged 'key participants' of Coutts border protest

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial for Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen continues today in Lethbridge Alberta. The three men are each being charged with mischief over $5000 and facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being leaders of the 2022 Coutts border blockade.

Yesterday's proceedings focused on the testimony of RCMP officer Greg Tulloch, who acknowledged that varying factions composed the Coutts protest. The prosecution is alleging that the three men exerted influence and control over the other protesters at Coutts.

The Coutts border blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

The anti-mandate demonstration halted millions of dollars in trade and contributed to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Alberta, proving to be one of the most impactful protests Canada has seen in decades. The demonstration occurred concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trial of the Coutts Three.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

Bear in mind that RCMP officer's public expression of emotion - crying as a witness in the courtroom - is upon reflection of a misperception of a female RCMP officer's stressful moment over two years ago. https://t.co/6sJ4SJI2LN https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 11, 2024

RCMP Superintendent Gordon Corbett is the Crown's fourth and final witness. He cried (no comment on the sincerity of this emoting) while testifying about a female RCMP officer that was startled by the movement of a tractor with a large blade during the Coutts blockade/protest. — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 11, 2024