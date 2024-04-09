LIVE UPDATES: Trial for three alleged leaders of Coutts blockade continues in Lethbridge

E-transfer (Canada):

The trial for three alleged organizers of the 2022 Coutts border blockade continues today in Lethbridge, Alberta. Recent proceedings have focused on the testimony of Mark Wiegolz, a veteran RCMP officer who acted as a liaison between police and the protesters.

The three men — Alex Van Herk, Marco Van Huigenbos, and George Janzen — are each being charged with mischief over $5000 and facing up to 10 years in prison for allegedly being leaders of the protest.

The Coutts blockade was an 18-day peaceful demonstration against government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions held at the border of Coutts, Alberta and Sweet Grass, Montana in early 2022.

Halting millions of dollars in trade and occurring concurrently with the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, the protest proved to be one of the most impactful Canada has seen in decades.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik is on the ground at the Lethbridge courthouse, providing independent reporting on the trial of the Coutts Three.

Follow along below for live updates from the trial:

In a video from the Coutts protest played by Alan Honner, George Janzen's defense lawyer, lawyer Chad Williamson (who was essentially providing legal guidance to the protesters), implores people not to "engage in unlawful behavior" and to remain "safe". https://t.co/KGVQVALjFW — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) April 9, 2024