LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau's top officials testify on foreign interference allegations

The Foreign Interference Commission continues this morning, April 9, 2024, with government officials including Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's social security advisor and former deputy Justice Minister, as well as Janice Charette, who previously served as the clerk of the privy council.

Also appearing are Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Dominic Rochon, Deputy Minister at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) and Chief Information Officer of Canada. Rochon served as senior assistant deputy minister for the national and cyber security branch of Public Safety Canada at the time.

Additionally, Rob Stewart, Deputy Minister of Public Safety Canada, is scheduled to testify, among others.

Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

Back at the foreign interference commission this morning.



Testifying are Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's social security advisor, previously deputy Justice Minister, and Janice Charette, who served as the clerk of the privy council. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

After a meeting with the PMO, CSIS withdrew a report about PRC meddling in the Liberal nomination of Han Dong in Don Valley North in 2019. pic.twitter.com/1t4Lb0qHVt — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

CPC lawyer Nando DeLuca presses Janice Charette, then clerk of the privy council and Canada's top bureaucrat, about who exactly demanded that a CSIS report about PRC interference in favour of Liberal MP Han Dong in 2019 be recalled.



The withdrawal of the report happened after a… pic.twitter.com/gf8s0n2BPX — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

Now testifying:



Dominic Rochon, at the time, senior assistant deputy minister for the national and cyber security branch of Public Safety Canada.



And Rob Stewart, Deputy Minister of Public Safety Canada. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

"students were provided falsified documents to allow them to vote, despite not being residents of DVN (Don Valley North). The documents were provided by individuals associated with a known proxy agent" pic.twitter.com/92ACrDwi0V — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024

A briefing note to Trudeau prepared by PCO on November 30, 2022 (the interpreter says September, but the note says something different).



What was known and when about the 2019 election interference.



(PM needed someone to remind when he learned of the foreign interference)… pic.twitter.com/7yHL7et10A — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 9, 2024