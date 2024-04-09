LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau's top officials testify on foreign interference allegations

Today, PMO staff, including Katie Telford, Nathalie Drouin, Dominic Rochon, and many others, are scheduled to address the public inquiry on foreign interference in Canada’s elections.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 09, 2024
  • News
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
The Foreign Interference Commission continues this morning, April 9, 2024, with government officials including Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau's social security advisor and former deputy Justice Minister, as well as Janice Charette, who previously served as the clerk of the privy council.

Also appearing are Katie Telford, Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Dominic Rochon, Deputy Minister at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) and Chief Information Officer of Canada. Rochon served as senior assistant deputy minister for the national and cyber security branch of Public Safety Canada at the time.

Additionally, Rob Stewart, Deputy Minister of Public Safety Canada, is scheduled to testify, among others.

Follow along with live updates from the hearing with Sheila Gunn Reid on X, or on the page below:

LIVE (1pm): Trudeau's chief of staff, other top officials testify at election interference inquiry:

Justin Trudeau Canada news Protect Our Democracy
