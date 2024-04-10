LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau testifies on foreign interference in Canada's elections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with other Liberal cabinet ministers, will testify on the final day of public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission.

  By Rebel News
  April 10, 2024
  News

On the final day of the Foreign Interference Commission, the inquiry will hear testimony from several key Liberal members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself.

Previous testimony and evidence presented to the commission raised questions over what Trudeau knew in relation to China's attempts to meddle in Canada's elections.

Documents provided by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service suggest the prime minister was informed about the Chinese Communist Party interference, but Trudeau has stated otherwise. 

The full list of Liberals testifying on April 9 includes:

  • Defence Minister Bill Blair 
  • Government House Leader Karina Gould
  • Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc 
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Watch live coverage of the Foreign Interference Commission in the video above, or follow along with updates from Sheila Gunn Reid on X or on the page below:

Justin Trudeau Canada news Protect Our Democracy
