LIVE UPDATES: Trudeau testifies on foreign interference in Canada's elections
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with other Liberal cabinet ministers, will testify on the final day of public hearings for the Foreign Interference Commission.
Previous testimony and evidence presented to the commission raised questions over what Trudeau knew in relation to China's attempts to meddle in Canada's elections.
Trudeau claims he was never given information on China's election interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections, but CSIS documents shown at the Foreign Interference Commission show otherwise.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 9, 2024
Who's lying?https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQpic.twitter.com/kMPorswVXL
Documents provided by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service suggest the prime minister was informed about the Chinese Communist Party interference, but Trudeau has stated otherwise.
The full list of Liberals testifying on April 9 includes:
- Defence Minister Bill Blair
- Government House Leader Karina Gould
- Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Watch live coverage of the Foreign Interference Commission in the video above, or follow along with updates from Sheila Gunn Reid on X or on the page below:
Today at the Foreign Interference Commission, senior cabinet ministers are expected to testify. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify in the afternoon.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Currently testifying, Karina Gould, at the time the Minister of Democratic institutions. pic.twitter.com/HyifSYXg12
Gould is currently going through her mandate letter which I admittedly have never read.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
It says that political fundraisers must be held in "publicly available spaces" and "advertised in advance."
This is not how the Liberals operate. AT ALL pic.twitter.com/xlNnaOw7BB
Gould says she worked closely and in collaboration with the opposition parties in the lead-up to the 2019 PRC-contaminated election as early as the fall of 2017. pic.twitter.com/uERQpWXJOY— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Gould tells Erin O'Toole's lawyer she had robust conversations with FB/Microsoft/Google/Twitter about a voluntary agreement to censor misinformation.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
But she never spoke to WeChat.
Why? They had no office in Canada, and she worried about Russia, although all the intelligence… pic.twitter.com/VWWVRqTy1k
Gould tells Nando DeLuca, the lawyer for the CPC, that she was not told about problems in the Don Valley North nomination of Han Dong, although she is shown a top-secret document showing she was on October 29, 2019. pic.twitter.com/ldLhfuA8ka— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Gould is shown a document which details at least 7 briefings she was given specifically on PRC interference.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Despite the document's title, she tries to explain these breifings were about foreign interference more broadly.
And then blames Harper for the Liberals allowing the… pic.twitter.com/7AstdDL55l
This is mind-blowing. It has to be a lie. Karina Gould can't be this clueless.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Gould, at the time the minister in charge of elections and combatting foreign interference, claims she has never heard about the influence tactic of the PRC threatening the families of dissidents and… pic.twitter.com/wGYZgRZAaX
Gould explains that her mandate was to make it easier for people to vote because the Conservatives made it harder by strengthening ID laws.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
The second example of "Harper did it!" on the stand today pic.twitter.com/6e8rWz3RYs
I have more clips to cut of Karina Gould however Bill Blair is now taking the stand at the foreign interference commission.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
He was Minister of Public Safety during the last election.
Bill Blair denies reporting based on CSIS leaks that he delayed signing off on a warrant to surveil Liberal power broker Michael Chan. https://t.co/IgVhBlm93P pic.twitter.com/QoCVLavgS3— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
Blair says he was unconcerned about foreign interference in Don Valley North, re: Han Dong. pic.twitter.com/xsDOg6g6vx— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024
