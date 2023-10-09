LIVE VIDEO UPDATES! Hundreds gather in Toronto for celebration of Hamas terror attacks against Israel

PHOTO: Efrain Monstanto

Hours after Hamas-led terror attack which targeted a music festival in Israel, leaving over 700+ Israelis and international tourists dead, pro-Palestine protesters sent out a call for action for those supporting the "heroic resistance."

Rebel journalists are on the ground to capture what the corporate and state-controlled media won't. Lincoln Jay, David Menzies, and Efrain Monstanto will be providing live updates throughout the day.

Here on scene in Toronto at the rally in support of Palestine and the Hamas led terrorist attacks in Israel.



Socialist and communist flags waving here as well.



We will be documenting this throughout the hours ahead. The latest at: https://t.co/XhVxww74gj pic.twitter.com/kflmHtNKQY — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

Elected leaders across Canada have denounced the numerous rallies that have sprung up in support of the terror attack. Far-left Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has also condemned the event, after deleting a controversial tweet justifying violence.

"The government of Canada has rightly listed Hamas as a terrorist organization and we simply must not tolerate any support of terror, full stop."

Rebel reporter bound for Middle East to find out what's really happening on the frontlines of the conflict between Hamas terrorists and Israel.



MORE: https://t.co/vkPgw7ZWdzhttps://t.co/eSmMCdpUKD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 9, 2023

Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier, Doug Ford had stronger words to say.

"The hate rallies celebrating the kidnapping and slaughtering of innocent Israeli people by terrorists are reprehensible and disgusting. They have no place in Ontario."

The hate rallies celebrating the kidnapping and slaughtering of innocent Israeli people by terrorists are reprehensible and disgusting. They have no place in Ontario. Now more than ever, we stand with Israel and affirm its right to defend itself and its people. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) October 8, 2023

This comes a day after the party-like atmosphere in Mississauga, where demonstrators celebrated the attacks at Ridgeway Plaza for hours, honking car horns, dancing, and chanting in support of the attack against civilians.

JUST NOW: Mississauga, Ontario after dark.



A truck of young men cheering in support of the Hamas terror attack in Israel waving Palestinian flags. pic.twitter.com/QoHINKWpKV — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 8, 2023

Happening right now in Toronto:

Socialists, Marxists and Communists and Palestine supporter chant in celebration of the Hamas terror attacks in Israel.https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/7GGapecRGe — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

In Toronto a lone Israel supporter calls out the pro-Hamas crowd rallying infront of city hall.



She is called a Nazi and a terrorist by them while police set a police line to divide them.https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/FotZawzhuL — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

RIGHT NOW: Hamas supporters here in Toronto rally in celebration of the terror attack against Israel and take the street over.



They call out PM Trudeau who denounced them:



"Justin Trudeau you will see, Palestine will be free!"https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/JELGNm29Cp — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

Thousands are out here supporting Hamas infront of Toronto's city hall. pic.twitter.com/VOwKNRD9pQ — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

Spotted here in Toronto.



Sign justifying the Hamas terror attack on Israelis by a white lib.https://t.co/XhVxww6wqL pic.twitter.com/UnPtksMOIW — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) October 9, 2023

Hamas Palestine supporters are gathering in downtown Toronto at Nathan Phillips Square. https://t.co/Y0wcvDQ0ua pic.twitter.com/a4N3F4Qmcz — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) October 9, 2023

