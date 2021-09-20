Rebel News LIVE! Canada Votes 2021

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1342 Donors

Rebel News is LIVE at 8:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. MT for tonight's general election results.

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid will have up-to-the-minute results during our watch party and live chat.

And as always, we'll be taking your SuperU Tips, Odysee Hyperchats and Rumble Rants if you want any of our hosts to answer your questions on-air.

Throughout the evening, our Rebels will be calling in from across the country, including:

Alexa Lavoie and Mocha Bezirgan live from PPC headquarters in Saskatchewan

and live from PPC headquarters in Saskatchewan David Menzies in Toronto

in Toronto Adam Soos in Calgary

in Calgary Drea Humphrey in Vancouver

in Vancouver Andrew Chapados from his home studio

from his home studio Tamara Ugolini from her home studio

