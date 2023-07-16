Lockdown charges against MP Derek Sloan and MPP Randy Hillier dropped — lawyer explains the case

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Chris Fleury, lawyer for former MPP Randy Hillier and MP Derek Sloan. In collaboration with with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Chris had the charges against the two, for attending a rally against COVID lockdown measures in 2021, dropped.

According to the JCCF:

On April 25, 2021, there was a “No More Lockdowns” protest in Stratford, which the 2 men attended. At the time, the Ontario government’s regulations stated that zero persons were allowed to gather outdoors, which was a complete ban on the freedom of assembly. The Ontario government did this despite the fact most experts agree that spread of respiratory viruses at short duration, outdoor events are extremely limited. Mr. Sloan and Mr. Hillier each faced a maximum fine of $100,000 for attending this protest. The prosecutor agreed to drop the charges in exchange for a modest charitable donation or volunteer work. Mr. Sloan made the charitable donation and Mr. Hillier volunteered at a food bank in Lanark County.

Ezra and Chris discussed why prosecutors were still going after Hillier and Sloan two years later, the state of affairs that led to them being charged in the first place, and other leaders and religious figures targeted by public health enforcers.

