LOCKDOWNS: Ask yourself, who benefits?

There's an old Latin phrase — cui bono? meaning ”to whose benefit?” — that suggests those who gain from an action are likely the initiator of such action.

In the context of lockdowns currently impacting not just Canada, but much of the Western world, just who exactly is benefitting from what's been happening?

Host Ezra Levant explores this concept in this clip from a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, asking if there's a curfew, who benefits? If there's a rule against travelling, who benefits? You have to have a costly test, who sells that? You must be vaccinated, who benefits from that? Parliament can't go on as usual, who benefits there?