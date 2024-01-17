'Long live freedom dammit!' Javier Milei's remarks to the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Wear it proudly! Speak out now against the Great Reset with merch from the Rebel News Store! BUY NOW

Javier Milei is a disruptor to the status quo, and he brought the same message that catapulted him to his position as president of Argentina to this year's World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Milei delivered remarks criticizing socialism, encouraging world leaders to embrace "free enterprise capitalism."

"Today, I'm here to tell you that the Western world is in danger," he said. "It is in danger because those are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty."

JAVIER MILEI: "The Western world is in danger...because those who are supposed to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty."https://t.co/YFPchQS1pk pic.twitter.com/jJxomB1niT — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) January 17, 2024

The Argentine president said leaders had "abandoned the model of freedom" for "different versions of what we call collectivism."

Milei, who describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist, told the Davos crowd that "collectivist experiments" were not the solution to the world's problems. Instead, "they are the root cause," he said.

No one was in a better place to explain this than Argentines, Milei added. Prior to Milei's election victory, Argentina was heavily influenced by Peronism, a left-wing ideology named after Juan Perón, a former president of the country.

Milei described social justice as unproductive, labelling it a violent ideology.

President of Argentina Javier Milei slams left wing collectivists at the elite World Economic Forum gathering:



"the problem is that social justice is not just, and it doesn't contribute either to the general well being... because it's violent"https://t.co/HnTwd3B1Be pic.twitter.com/cLUPqwUv5C — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 17, 2024

Instead of moving towards more socialist ideas, the Argentine president said the Western world should return to a focus on free market capitalism.

"If the state punishes capitalists when they are successful and gets in the way," Milei said, "they will destroy their incentives, and the consequences is that they will produce less."

Collectivism, he said, binds "the hands of entrepreneurs" leading to a decline in goods and services offered.

"How come academia and international organizations, economic theory and politics demonize an economic system that has not only lifted out of extreme poverty 90% of the world's population, but has continued to do this faster and faster," the president said.

"Thanks to free trade capitalism, is it to be seen that the world is now living it's best moment"



Javier Milei at the World Economic Forum 2024https://t.co/HnTwd3B1Be pic.twitter.com/7uNyyT1GPm — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 17, 2024

"The world is now living its best moment, never in all of mankind or humanity's history has there been a time of more prosperity than today. The world of today has more freedom, is more rich, more peaceful and more prosperous."

Follow along with all of Rebel News' coverage of this year's World Economic Forum annual meeting, and help support independent journalism at WEFreports.com.