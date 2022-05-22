Lord Conrad Black: Conservative leadership, winning elections, Harper's legacy
Conrad Black joins Ezra Levant in studio for a conversation on the Conservative leadership candidates, winning elections and former prime minister Stephen Harper's legacy.
On this Friday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, special guest Lord Conrad Black joined Ezra in studio for an interview.
During the conversation, Lord Black shared his opinions on the Conservative leadership race, what it takes to win an election in Canada's two-party system (sorry, New Democrats) and Stephen Harper's legacy after seven years of Justin Trudeau as prime minister.
