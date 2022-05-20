Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Rebel journalists arrive in Switzerland! I’ll show you what they’re doing already

  • May 20, 2022
  • News Analysis
Tonight's Ezra Levant Show will be a few minutes late.

Rebel News is sending an all-star team of journalists from across the globe to Davos, Switzerland, to cover the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2022.

Rebel News' fearless Australian reporter Avi Yemini and citizen journalist Rukshan Fernando have already arrived to witness many social media and news companies embedded in the WEF.

Meanwhile, in Geneva, the World Health Organization will also be meeting to secure a “pandemic treaty” between various nations.

GUEST: Lord Conrad Black on the Conservative Party leadership race.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

