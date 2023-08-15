The mainstream media repeats the story that Poilievre 'embraces conspiracy theories' — without proof

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the striking similarity in headlines pertaining to Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party perhaps revealing an underlying connection to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office.

Recent headlines across major Canadian media outlets, including CTV, CBC, City News, Toronto Star, and CP24, carried the identical wording: "Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories."

The story was written by Mickey Djuric, a reporter for the wire service the Canadian Press, which helps explain why it was picked up by so many other news outlets. But unlike many wire stories that are used by news outlets to cover things they can't send reporters to, like foreign news or events in further-flung regions of the country, Djuric's story is just propaganda, Ezra commented. That's why political operatives like Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, have been so eager to share it.

Meanwhile, the "conspiracy theories" that the article suggests Poilievre is amplifying include the idea that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its own agenda on sovereign governments. Yet the article fails to show what Poilievre said that actually constitutes a conspiracy theory — besides a fundraising email calling on donors to reject the "globalist Davos elites."

