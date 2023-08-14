Let me show you how Trudeau’s office plants an identical story in the entire regime media

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, across major Canadian media outlets, the striking similarity in headlines pertaining to Poilievre's Conservative party reveals an underlying connection to Trudeau's office.

Is it coincidence or a calculated strategy? Recent headlines across major Canadian media outlets, including CTV, CBC, City News, Toronto Star, and CP 24, carried the identical wording: "Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories." Even the allegedly conservative Toronto Sun was in on it, though with a slightly different spin.

I understand why the CBC runs Liberal propaganda.



But it should be embarrassing to everyone at the Toronto Sun to do so.



Alas they are owned by Postmedia, which is owned by Chatham Asset Management out of New Jersey, which only cares about Trudeau's cash subsidies. pic.twitter.com/pdHFCYEMsI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) August 14, 2023

Intrigued by this consistency, a closer look reveals a web of connections leading back to Trudeau's government. All the mentioned media outlets are heavily regulated and, with the exception of CBC, are recipients of grants or subsidies, possibly making them more pliable to governmental influence. While CBC is a state broadcaster, the others, relying on their next grants, could be even more obedient.

This discovery may be embarrassing for journalists if they were capable of embarrassment, but the situation delves deeper. Katie Telford, Trudeau's Chief of Staff, made a point of tweeting the same story. Telford's role is not that of a press secretary, and her limited but influential Twitter activity speaks volumes when she does post.

Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories ⬇️https://t.co/t5OXtiPWRv — Katie Telford (@telfordk) August 13, 2023

The way Telford summoned media attention on a Sunday morning felt like a coordinated call to action. With hundreds of Liberal Party communications staff and over 400,000 followers on Twitter, the messaging reached its intended audience: Trudeau's real base, the media.

It was observed that the article in question was written by Mickey Djuric and was published by a news wire called Canadian Press (CP). CP has subscriptions with various news companies, allowing them to republish stories. Djuric's prior connections to the CBC and Liberal alignment further the suspicion that this wasn't mere coincidence.

The article criticized Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for embracing conspiracy theories around the World Economic Forum. Yet, the story itself failed to articulate the alleged conspiracy theory, only to debunk it vaguely. What's being portrayed as a conspiracy seems more like a reasonable concern, especially when considering the Liberal Party's deep connections to the World Economic Forum and Trudeau's known imposition of mandatory digital ID.

Interestingly, Canadian Press is owned by three large recipients of Trudeau's bail-out money, including the Toronto Star, Globe and Mail, and La Press. These connections reiterate the alignment between Trudeau's government and the media.

While conspiracy theories should be critically examined and debunked if false, the consistent narrative across various media outlets, in this case, raises questions about the authenticity and independence of the reporting. Are the media outlets functioning as independent voices, or are they aligning with Trudeau's government for coordinated messaging?

In a free society, media's role is to critically analyze and question government actions, not to become a mouthpiece for the regime. It's vital for democracy that the media maintain their integrity and independence, free from governmental control or influence. If that boundary is blurred, it threatens the very essence of a free and transparent society.

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie speaks on the rise of Antifa in Canada.