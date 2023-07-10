Mainstream media trashes hit anti-child sex trafficking film ‘Sound of Freedom’

Santa Fe Films

Sound of Freedom is a thriller exposing the tragic realities of child sex trafficking, which is based on the real-life story of Tim Ballard, a former special agent for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security who founded the anti-child trafficking non-profit Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).

The movie nobly seeks to raise awareness about human trafficking, a non-partisan issue which is the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world, with an estimated 50 million people in situations of modern slavery globally. While some of the film's scenes depict real-life events, others are creative embellishments for dramatic purposes. OUR's website explains carefully to viewers which parts are factual and which aren't.

The film has proven its popularity among viewers by generating $14.2 million on its Fourth of July release date, topping U.S. box offices, and even attracting more viewers than Disney’s Indiana Jones. However, left-wing media outlets have made it their mission to slander it with ad-hominem attacks against the film’s star, Jim Caviezel, claiming he has ties to 'conspiracy theories' about Hollywood pedophile rings.

Notably, the media has accused the Sound of Freedom lead actor of having connections with the right-wing group QAnon, which did not exist at the time of the film’s creation five years ago.

Rolling Stone delivered a hit piece on Sound of Freedom with a headline that reads, ‘The QAnon-tinged thriller about child-trafficking is designed to appeal to the conscience of a conspiracy-addled boomer’. The writer claims the issue of child trafficking is a “grossly exaggerated ‘epidemic’,” and laments that awareness about the issue will take away from problems such as “mass shootings, lack of healthcare, [and] climate disasters,” while saying that the film has a “hackneyed white savior narrative.”

This article stands in stark contrast to one published in 2020 by Rolling Stone, calling the controversial Netflix film ‘Cuties,’ whose poster featured scantily-clothed pre-pubescent girls in various sexually suggestive poses, “a sensitive portrait of growing pains that deserves to be seen.”

CNN also shamefully discouraged viewers from watching Sound of Freedom by making similar conspiratorial claims about connections between the film’s creators and QAnon. Ballard responded to these accusations: “It’s embarrassing and simply grotesque for this guy who knows nothing to start throwing out terms like Qanon and connecting it to a real story.”

The Guardian labelled the thriller a “paranoid” new movie, in a hit piece downplaying its success and ridiculously claiming that although conspiracy theories “scaremongering” about Jewish and transgender communities do not appear in the movie, they “lurk in the shadows around a film outwardly non-insane enough to lure in the persuadable.”

Although CBS hopped on the “conspiracy theory” train in regard to Sound of Freedom, strangely enough, they applauded the work of Ballard nine years before in a child-rescue mission very similar to a scene depicted in the movie.

