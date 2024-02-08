Malice or stupidity? Canadian military in shambles under Trudeau | Lorne Gunter
'I don't give them that much credit for that kind of intelligence,' Lorne Gunter tells The Ezra Levant Show.
The Canadian Armed Forces have been seeing a steady decline in recruitment during Justin Trudeau's time as prime minister. With the Liberals apparently looking to cut $1 billion from the forces, and pushing a steady diet of diversity, equity and inclusion on recruits, is it any wonder numbers are dwindling?
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Postmedia columnist Lorne Gunter to discuss his column about the CAF's decline under Trudeau.
Given the problems in the military seem so obvious, Ezra asked Lorne if this was an act of malice from the Liberals, or simple just poor decision-making. Does Lorne think it's intentional?
Here's what he had to say:
I don't give them that much credit for that kind of intelligence. They can't sit down and plot this out because they're not that smart. Not because they don't have all of those values and goals that you [Ezra] ascribe to them, but this is a government that late last year was still taking six months to get new passports out.
They are just incompetent, period. They're dense, they haven't a clue. I used to say when I worked in Parliament Hill in the 80s, that there were people who didn't know how to organize flatulence at a bean dinner — and these are those people.
