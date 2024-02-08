Malice or stupidity? Canadian military in shambles under Trudeau | Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

The Canadian Armed Forces have been seeing a steady decline in recruitment during Justin Trudeau's time as prime minister. With the Liberals apparently looking to cut $1 billion from the forces, and pushing a steady diet of diversity, equity and inclusion on recruits, is it any wonder numbers are dwindling?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Postmedia columnist Lorne Gunter to discuss his column about the CAF's decline under Trudeau.

Given the problems in the military seem so obvious, Ezra asked Lorne if this was an act of malice from the Liberals, or simple just poor decision-making. Does Lorne think it's intentional?

Here's what he had to say: