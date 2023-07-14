From Naomi to Nicholas: a journey of detransitioning and faith

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

In today's report, I sit down to interview a Surrey, British Columbia man who shares his detransitioning story.

For 18 years, Nicholas St. Pierre lived as Naomi. His coworkers, friends, and even he himself believed he truly was a woman.

That all changed in 2020, when Nicholas, who was an atheist at the time, says he had an encounter with God he couldn't shake.

After the encounter, he went on a search for truth, and that truth not only led him to follow Christ, but also to live and accept the man he believes God created him to be.

Watch the full video report to hear Nicholas open up about his journey back to manhood, despite having undergone a sex change.

Nicholas believes that instead of receiving 'gender-affirming' care that quickly guided him down a path to medical mutilation and dysphoria, he should have received psychological help to work through the trauma he experienced as a child.

You can learn about similar stories to Nicholas's, as well as support our journalism that covers such stories at StopClassroomGrooming.com.