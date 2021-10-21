Manitoba pastor spends two nights in jail (for being in outdoor group of 5+)

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Pastor Tobias Tissen has been in hiding since May after a warrant for his arrest was granted. He was finally captured by government enforcers on Monday night in Steinbach, Manitoba.

Pastor Tobias and his Church of God Restoration have been a target of the authorities since last year when he started holding drive-in church services on the parking lot of the church.

RCMP officers at one point even blocked the church roadway and gave the pastor thousands of dollars in tickets.

Tissen was released on Wednesday; he spent 45 hours behind bars.

The conditions he consented to did not infringe on his right to perform his duties as a pastor, but do infringe on his right to protest COVID-19 policies.