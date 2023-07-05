Mass riots in France prove failed integration of immigrants: Hungary's foreign minister

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó asserts that the extensive riots currently consuming France are a glaring indication of Western countries' inability to effectively assimilate immigrants, a consequence of years of expansive immigration.

Addressing the Hungarian parliament on Tuesday, Szijjártó asserted that the volatile incidents across France in the wake of a 17-year-old Algerian descendant's death last week reveal the impracticability of mass-scale social integration.

“It is impossible to integrate large numbers of illegal immigrants from other cultures,” Szijjártó voiced to his parliamentary peers.

“Maybe there are or were still people in Europe who lived with the vain illusion that Western European social integration efforts can be brought to success. Well, if they’ve turned on the television in the past few days and watched the news from France, I think that fantasy quickly turned to disillusionment,” he said.

Further, he indicated that the recent unrest in France validates the stance of European nations, including Hungary, advocating for more stringent immigration policies.

Szijjártó cautioned about the emergence of “parallel societies” in many Western European countries, a fallout of decades of liberal migration policies by successive governments. However, he claimed, the authorities in Brussels remain unmoved by these developments, as evidenced by the controversial EU Pact on Migration and Asylum currently under consideration in the EU's de facto capital.

“The European bureaucracy has been trying to enforce the migration quota again, like a coup,” Szijjártó said. He accused the European Commission of being unable to accept “that the Hungarian people exercised their sovereign right and made a decision regarding the future of Hungary that is contrary to the expectations of the liberal mainstream in Brussels,” Remix News reported.

The widespread rioting across France has reportedly caused damages exceeding €1 billion, with hundreds of businesses ransacked in major French cities, vehicles set ablaze, and some residential apartments reduced to ashes. This estimate only takes into account the immediate financial damage, neglecting the long-term impact on France's reputation and tourism industry due to the civil unrest.

The response to the ongoing turbulence involves the deployment of a significant police force across several cities, and over 3,000 alleged perpetrators have been detained within a week's time.