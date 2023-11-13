Massacre in West Darfur: Over 4,000 dead after Sudanese paramilitary group attacked refugee camp

Sudan's Foreign Ministry claimed as many as 4,000 people are dead after a rouge paramilitary group opened fire on refugees in West Darfur.

On November 2, Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) encircled a camp composed of displaced people from regional Masalit tribes, following their assault on a military base in the region. The ensuing attacks spanned several days and is widely considered the worst atrocity of Sudan's ongoing civil war.

According to the National News, nearly six million people have fled their homes since April, including 1.2 million who crossed to neighbouring nations, mainly Chad, which borders Darfur, and Egypt and South Sudan.

"They went house to house to search for men and killed each one they found," said Montesser Saddam, who narrowly avoided the massacre to Chad in a desperate bid to flee the country. "There were so many corpses in the streets," he added.

According to reports from local observers to Al Jazeera, approximately 1,300 individuals lost their lives, and 2,000 more sustained injuries. Another 310 remained unaccounted for, per their estimates. However, the foreign ministry contends the death toll is nearly four times the figure cited over the weekend.

Question:



Where is the outrage from BLM when radicals that chant Allahu Akbar slaughter black people in Darfur?



Will any of the dying legacy media cowards dare to criticize this?



Or are they too fearful of being labeled as phobic?



pic.twitter.com/HUckeojJ2G — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) November 7, 2023

Activists and survivors claim the Ardamata camp atrocities form a broader effort by the RSF and their allied militias to eliminate the non-Arab Masalit tribe from West Darfur. A local human rights group reported last week's attack killed at least six tribal leaders and their families, including 85-year-old Mohamad Arbab, his son, and eight grandchildren. The Darfur Bar Association also confirmed the death of Masalit tribal leader Abdelbasit Dina, along with his wife, son, and 50 community members.