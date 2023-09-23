Massive turnout for Regina rally in support of parents' rights

Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid was in Regina, Saskatchewan, to interview concerned parents and community members regarding the teaching of gender ideology in schools.

Wednesday's ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protest, which gathered on the lawn adjacent to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, was met by fewer than a dozen counter-protesters in favour of secretly gender-transitioning children at school.

The march, which occurred in 77 Canadian cities, opposes gender theory taught in Canadian classrooms.

The Saskatchewan government has recently launched a full-scale review of teaching materials in schools, and is requiring parental consent before a school acknowledges the social transition of a child identifying as the opposing biological sex.

The marches, which included disproportionate numbers of religious and cultural minorities, have been written off by the institutional Left as "bigoted" and "hateful."

Calls for open opposition to the marches coming from organized labour have resulted in violence.

