Massive turnout for Regina rally in support of parents' rights
Rebel News' Sheila Gunn Reid was in Regina, Saskatchewan, to interview concerned parents and community members regarding the teaching of gender ideology in schools.
Wednesday's ‘1 Million March 4 Children’ protest, which gathered on the lawn adjacent to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building, was met by fewer than a dozen counter-protesters in favour of secretly gender-transitioning children at school.
Happening now in Regina: a minivan's worth of trans rights activists are here at the legislature to counter the anti-indoctrination Million March 4 Kids.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023
Rebel News has journalists across the country to cover these pro-child demonstrations. https://t.co/y6l3oIpOvn pic.twitter.com/S6a59vvJqG
The march, which occurred in 77 Canadian cities, opposes gender theory taught in Canadian classrooms.
Regina: As opposed to the half dozen pro-child mutilation activists in front of the legislature, 100s of parents are gathering on the lawn as part of the One Million March 4 Children.— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023
Rebel News journos are across the country today to cover these demonstrations.… pic.twitter.com/avMxNvDSE1
The Saskatchewan government has recently launched a full-scale review of teaching materials in schools, and is requiring parental consent before a school acknowledges the social transition of a child identifying as the opposing biological sex.
#REPORT: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says that he is willing to use the Notwithstanding Clause to protect his new education policy requiring parents to give consent to their children changing their names or pronouns at school. pic.twitter.com/F1ZDIlJsrR— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) September 15, 2023
The marches, which included disproportionate numbers of religious and cultural minorities, have been written off by the institutional Left as "bigoted" and "hateful."
"far right bozos" https://t.co/9mZOeYNkqF pic.twitter.com/VqVbJguXgH— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 20, 2023
Calls for open opposition to the marches coming from organized labour have resulted in violence.
Counter demonstrator at the 1 Million March 4 Children blocks @kiansimone44 and I from walking and tried to knock my camera out of my hands.— Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 20, 2023
I was shocked as you will see. https://t.co/oozf7uh2U5 pic.twitter.com/dC4B0nXUBQ
