Maxime Bernier explains why he's running in a Manitoba by-election, his views on gender ideology, abortion and more

On May 12 this year, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, announced that he would be running in the Portage—Lisgar, Manitoba by-election for the position of Member of Parliament.

During the 2006 federal election, Bernier was elected as an MP for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) in Quebec’s Beauce riding. For over a decade he operated within the CPC under the leadership of Stephen Harper and Andrew Scheer. Taking on positions such as Minister of Industry, Registrar General of Canada, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chair of the National Defence Select Committee, and Minister of State (Small Business and Tourism, and Agriculture), Bernier has shown an aptitude for political engagement in a variety of ways.

In 2018, Bernier announced his departure from the CPC, expressing concern that the party had "all but abandoned its core conservative principles." Additionally, he aired his frustrations over the party’s alleged relationship with Canada's ‘dairy cartel’ and his allegations that this was obstructing the a free market conservative philosophy.

Shortly after this announcement, Bernier started an entirely new political party, the People’s Party of Canada. After one year of existence, this party ran over 300 candidates in the 2019 federal election and garnered over 1.6% of the total vote. However, the election also saw Bernier lose his position as MP after being defeated in his home riding to Conservative MP Richard Lehoux.

In 2020 Bernier ran in the York Centre, Ontario by-election, in an attempt to re-enter the House of Commons and to advocate for the People’s Party of Canada's agenda. Ultimately, he expectedly lost to Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks.

One year later was the 2021 federal election and Bernier ran once more in his old riding of Beauce, but ultimately could not beat the incumbent conservative MP. The PPC may have been faced with this loss for their leader, but the party as a whole went from 1.6% to 4.9% of the total general election vote.

This Monday, Bernier will be running to be MP of Portage-Lisgar, Manitoba. In our interview, we discuss what policies he will be bringing to the forefront of the conversation, and how the current political atmosphere is shaping this by-election. Voters looking for policies and positions from the PPC can find abortion, gender ideology, self-defence, and COVID policy, as the latest topics to be addressed by Bernier and his party, among others.

If Maxime Bernier were to win this election, it would put him back in the House of Commons, meaning that the People’s Party of Canada would have a voice on Parliament Hill. This could drastically diversify the conversations being had at a federal level.