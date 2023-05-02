May Day Chaos in Paris

Protesters brought Paris to a standstill while demonstrating against Macron’s pension reforms and the cost-of-living crisis.

Rebel News travelled to Paris, France to cover the annual May Day protests.

Tensions in France have been rising since President Emmanuel Macron used a controversial act of Parliament to force through pension reforms which saw the age people can collect state pension raised by two years.

May 1st is traditionally a day to celebrate the coming of summer in Europe, but it has become infamous in France as a day when the unions and anyone disgruntled with the state of affairs in France comes onto the streets to protest.

Rebel News will continue to cover the situation in France, and if you enjoy this coverage, you can help donate to cover our expenses at www.FranceOnTheEdge.com.

France News Analysis France on the Edge
