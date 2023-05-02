May Day Chaos in Paris
Protesters brought Paris to a standstill while demonstrating against Macron’s pension reforms and the cost-of-living crisis.
Rebel News travelled to Paris, France to cover the annual May Day protests.
Tensions in France have been rising since President Emmanuel Macron used a controversial act of Parliament to force through pension reforms which saw the age people can collect state pension raised by two years.
90% of France is against it!— Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023
Full report coming at https://t.co/Bcf2catxTl pic.twitter.com/V9mIBgRv3b
May 1st is traditionally a day to celebrate the coming of summer in Europe, but it has become infamous in France as a day when the unions and anyone disgruntled with the state of affairs in France comes onto the streets to protest.
France no longer wants Macron!— Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023
Full report coming at https://t.co/qteRY7k8G9 pic.twitter.com/TX873deorw
Rebel News will continue to cover the situation in France, and if you enjoy this coverage, you can help donate to cover our expenses at www.FranceOnTheEdge.com.
