May Day Chaos in Paris

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News travelled to Paris, France to cover the annual May Day protests.

Tensions in France have been rising since President Emmanuel Macron used a controversial act of Parliament to force through pension reforms which saw the age people can collect state pension raised by two years.

90% of France is against it!



Full report coming at https://t.co/Bcf2catxTl pic.twitter.com/V9mIBgRv3b — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

May 1st is traditionally a day to celebrate the coming of summer in Europe, but it has become infamous in France as a day when the unions and anyone disgruntled with the state of affairs in France comes onto the streets to protest.

France no longer wants Macron!



Full report coming at https://t.co/qteRY7k8G9 pic.twitter.com/TX873deorw — Rebel News UK (@RebelNews_UK) May 2, 2023

Rebel News will continue to cover the situation in France, and if you enjoy this coverage, you can help donate to cover our expenses at www.FranceOnTheEdge.com.