Meat Council complainers took a million dollars from Liberal government
The Canadian Meat Council tweeted earlier today about Canadian beef held up at the Alberta-USA border in Coutts.
The Canadian Meat Council, a registered federal lobbyist group on behalf of the meat processing industry, is calling for government action regarding the ongoing truck blockade at the Alberta-USA border at the Coutts-Sweet Grass crossing.
The blockade, which began as a convoy to oppose cross-border vaccine requirements for truckers, has grown into a movement to end all ongoing COVID restrictions.
There are over 150 loads of Canadian Beef stuck at the #Coutts border. Our members are going to have to slow down production if this keeps up. What is the government’s approach to fix this?
According to a search of the Open Canada website, the Canadian Meat Council received an April 2018 grant from Agri-Food Canada for $1,011,141.00. The grant was intended for a three-year “advocacy strategy” to “build relationships with international export markets, to perform market research and industry-to-industry trade advocacy and policy development, with incoming, outgoing and exploratory missions, and expert real-time support for missions.”
To see all of Rebel News' coverage of the stand-off at the Coutts border crossing, and to support our independent journalism from on the scene, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com
