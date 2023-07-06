Wind power completely collapsed in Alberta — why did no one report on it?

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined Sheila to discuss the problem of environmentalist banksters, what's really happening with Justin Trudeau's tree planting scheme and her side project wherein she sets the narrative straight on the Indian residential school issue.

Sheila and Michelle first discussed the issue of misinformation from the mainstream media on the topic of climate. Michelle recently broke down CBC reporter Jaela Bernstien's story "Climate Misinformation: are you immune?" The background for that story was a report issued by the Canadian Council of Academies called "Fault Lines," which named Friends of Science specifically as to blame for minimizing the impacts of climate change.

Sheila and Michelle also discussed the complete collapse of wind energy in Alberta in May, which went totally underreported. "Wind collapse and for many hours," said Michelle. "What it would mean for us, if we didn't have that natural gas backup which we do have... and if we didn't have the existing coal... we would have been toast."

This is only an excerpt of last night's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.