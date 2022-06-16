Michigan Attorney General calls for every school to have a drag queen

AP Photo/David Eggert, File

The Michigan Attorney General has called on every school to have its own drag queen, stating that drag queens are “fun” and “make everything better.”

AG Dana Nessel made her comments during a civil rights conference in Lansing after falsely claiming that Critical Race Theory isn’t being taught in schools, despite multiple instances showing it to be true.

“You know what’s not a problem for kids who are seeking a good education? Drag queens,” said Nessel, Detroit News reported.

"Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says at a civil rights conference in Lansing while speaking out against what she describes as efforts to divide people.



"A drag queen for every school," she adds. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) June 15, 2022

“Not only are they not hurting our kids, drag queens make everything better!” Nessel added.

“Drag queens are fun! Drag queens are entertainment! And you know what else I’ll say that was totally not poll tested? A drag queen for every school!” Nessel said to a crowd of cheers.

“That is what would be fun for the kids and lift them up when they are having emotional issues!”

Conservatives have been outspoken against allowing drag queens near schools or children’s spaces, with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordering an investigation into an incident where a teacher allegedly took an underage student to a drag queen show.

In 2021, a Wisconsin judge who ran an LGBT group and supported drag queen story time, was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography, Rebel News reported.

“'A drag queen for every school' is a great summation of today’s Democrat Party platform,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“A Drag Queen for every school” is a great summation of today’s Democrat Party Platform. https://t.co/F8SUcdUWn0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 15, 2022

Nessel began her speech at the conference by stating that she wishes to express “righteous indignation” about “some of the things that are happening.”

“I am so tired of having prominent members of our state government create wedge issues that don't help, that don't heal us but divide us. And that's all they do,” Nessel said.

Nessel also claimed that drag queens are “not a problem for kids who are seeking a good education,” adding that if leaders want to improve education, healthcare, and housing, it is not by targeting minority communities.

GOP candidate for governor of Michigan, Tudor Dixon, recently vowed to sign a bill that would create severe, criminal penalties for adults involving minors in drag shows.

“Sexualized performers are wholly inappropriate for our children, let alone in a school or educational setting, regardless of gender or orientation,” Dixon said. “It shouldn't be tolerated. Period.”

She also wrote on Twitter stating, “Attorney General Dana Nessel 'proudly' announced she is coming for our kids. When I am governor, schools will answer to local parents, not progressive activists, drag queens, and trans-supremacists.

The days of radical activist politicians sexualizing our kids are over.”