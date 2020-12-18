Mike Pompeo places new sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party

The United States is imposing a new round of sanctions on the Chinese Communist Party and its state actors “linked to malign activities.”

On Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the Chinese government in a statement.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s malign activity at home and abroad harms U.S. interests and undermines the sovereignty of our allies and partners. The United States will use all countermeasures available, including actions to prevent the People’s Republic of China (PRC) companies and institutions from exploiting U.S. goods and technologies for malign purposes. Today’s actions mark yet another sign of our resolve,” he said.

“The United States is imposing new restrictions on certain entities for activities that undermine our national security and foreign policy interests. Specifically, the Department of Commerce is adding 59 PRC entities to its export-control Entity List,” he stated.

As part of the U.S. government’s crackdown on Chinese interests, the State Department is adding four bodies to the Entity List “for enabling human rights abuses within China by providing DNA-testing materials or high-technology surveillance to the PRC government,” stated Pompeo.

“We urge the Chinese Communist Party to respect the human rights of people in China, including Tibetan Buddhists, Christians, Falun Gong members, Uyghur Muslims, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups,” he continued, before stating that the U.S. Department of Commerce will be adding 19 entities to the List for systematically coordinating and committing more than a dozen instances of theft of trade secrets from U.S. companies to advance China‘s “defense industrial complex.”

Pompeo noted that these entities are responsible for undermining U.S. efforts to “counter illicit trafficking in nuclear and other radioactive materials; or using U.S. exports to support the PLA and PRC defense industrial base, whose ultimate goal is to surpass the capabilities of other countries they view as competitors, particularly the United States.”

Additionally, the Department of Commerce will impose costs on “Beijing’s unlawful campaign of coercion in the South China Sea” by adding over two dozen research institutes affiliated with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation to the Entity List, and six other entities “that provide research, development, and manufacturing support for the People’s Liberation Army Navy or attempted to acquire U.S.-origin items in support of PLA programs.”