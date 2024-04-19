Man sets himself on fire outside NYC courthouse where Trump's trial is ongoing

A man set himself on fire on Friday afternoon outside a New York City courthouse where jury selection was underway for former President Donald Trump's criminal trial. The disturbing incident occurred around 1:35 p.m. EST, directly across the street from the courthouse in Collect Pond Park.

Eyewitnesses reported that the man doused himself with an accelerant before setting himself ablaze. A CNN reporter, who was live on air at the time, quickly drew attention to the unfolding situation, stating, "A man has emblazoned himself outside the courthouse just now."

Camera crews swiftly turned their lenses to capture the shocking scene.

BREAKING: A man just set himself on fire on CNN outside the New York City courthouse where the Trump trial is being held. pic.twitter.com/jiurIyhz9k — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2024

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and provide medical assistance to the individual. The man was swiftly carried away on a stretcher by first responders and loaded into a waiting ambulance. The extent of his injuries and current condition remain unknown at this time.

Authorities attempt to extinguish a man who set himself on fire outside the courthouse where the Trump trial is taking place in NYC. Insane. pic.twitter.com/AH6BP42Uor — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2024

The alarming incident occurred just as the court was being dismissed for a break, according to CNN's live coverage. The timing of the event has raised questions about whether the man's actions were connected to the high-profile criminal trial of former President Trump, which has been the subject of intense media scrutiny and public interest.

As news of the incident spread, law enforcement officials and courthouse security personnel worked to secure the area and ensure the safety of those in the vicinity. The shocking nature of the event has left many onlookers and members of the public stunned and concerned.

Police attend to what’s left of the man who set himself on fire in front of the NYC courthouse. He appears to be still alive. https://t.co/ouH8O3eB6M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2024

Authorities have not yet released any information regarding the identity of the man or his motivations for setting himself on fire. The incident is likely to prompt a thorough investigation by law enforcement agencies to determine the circumstances surrounding the event and any potential connections to the ongoing criminal trial.

According to Leeroy Johnson, who operates the ViralNewsNYC account on X, officers from the NYPD discovered a sign where the man set himself on fire outside the courthouse. The sign reads: "Trump is with Biden and they're about to fascist coup us."

It's not yet certain if the sign belonged to him, but similar leaflets were found around the area where the man set himself on fire. Reports on the ground suggest that the man was throwing the leaflets around before he suddenly doused himself in gasoline and set himself ablaze.

While the person set themselves on fire they threw leaflets. I was told the leaflets had some kinds of Anti NYU saying on them. pic.twitter.com/sXHDacnGm4 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) April 19, 2024

The shocking self-immolation outside the New York City courthouse has added an unexpected and distressing layer to an already highly charged atmosphere surrounding former President Trump's criminal proceedings.

Trump is facing 34 felony counts for business records falsification. He's accused of attempting to cover up a sex scandal alleged by porn star Stormy Daniels, which Trump has vehemently denied.