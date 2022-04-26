Miss Understood No. 11 — Ben Bankas: 'Some Women Suck'

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

In Episode No. 11 of Miss Understood, we sit down with Canadian comedian Ben Bankas to discuss being a right-leaning comedian in Toronto.

We also get his take on toxic femininity in the wake of the messy Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit happening over the next five weeks.

To learn more about Ben and his comedy, click here or go to BenBankas.com.