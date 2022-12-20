Miss Understood No. 45 — Twitter Files & Harry's Styles

In Episode No. 45 of Miss Understood, we expose the truth about a secret celebrity weight loss drug called Ozempic, which “mimics a hormone produced in the gut that regulates insulin and blood sugar levels and is essential for the management of type 2 diabetes.”

Apparently “Hollywood’s worst kept secret,” many are speculating this drug is the method Kim Kardashian actually used to drop 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Another alarming beauty trend we shed a light on is Buccal Fat Removal, which removes fat from your cheeks to chisel your jaw and sharpen your cheekbones – essentially removing all of the femininity from your face to look like a man.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of Miss Understood without talking about female-identifying biological males encroaching on female spaces, this time violently! According to Reduxx, two female students in Oklahoma were violently attacked by a biological male in the girl’s washroom. But don’t worry, these kind of incidents never happen, and if you believe they do, you’re a transphobe.

Plus, you’d think Balenciaga’s parent company would have learned its lesson after Balenciaga-gate, where the company featured toddlers holding BDSM-inspired accessories in a recent ad campaign, but it appears they haven’t. Gucci, one of its other luxury brands, dropped a new campaign starring Harry Styles holding a toddler’s mattress. Coincidence? We aren’t convinced.

A lot has happened since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, so we run through some discoveries from the Twitter Files and provide our take on the future of the company after a recent poll conducted by Musk concluded he should step down as CEO of the company.