Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 0.1 — I know I'm not supposed to go to Costco

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • February 01, 2022
Miss Understood No. 0.1 — I know I'm not supposed to go to Costco
Remove Ads

In “Episode 0.1” Miss Understood reveals the Culture Shock moment of the week (honk, honk), dives into the ethics of biological males entering female spaces, and discuss if masks are making us meaner.
Miss Understood will officially launch on RebelNews+ on February 15 at 7 p.m. ET, but until then, you can listen to the audio-only version for FREE anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Right now, you can get 25% off your annual subscription to RebelNews+ using code MISSUNDERSTOOD25 at checkout.

Coronavirus Free Speech Canada Hollywood Social Media
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.