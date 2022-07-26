Miss Understood No. 24 — It's A Slippery Slope

In episode No. 24, we talk about the left's open disdain for Christianity and analyze the belief that cancel culture is killing comedy. We also predict what other definitions we think will change following the dictionary's attempt to redefine the words woman, female, and girl.
Plus, is normalizing cannibalism in film and literature a slippery slope?
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.