Miss Understood No. 24 — It's A Slippery Slope

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 26, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

In episode No. 24, we talk about the left's open disdain for Christianity and analyze the belief that cancel culture is killing comedy. We also predict what other definitions we think will change following the dictionary's attempt to redefine the words woman, female, and girl.

Plus, is normalizing cannibalism in film and literature a slippery slope?

Christianity Hollywood Social Justice Warriors Cancel Culture LGBT Entertainment News Analysis Feminism
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up
Assume My Gender shirt womens

Miss Understood Merch

Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.

Buy Now

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.