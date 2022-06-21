Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood: The Hollywood Edition

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 21, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

In Episode No. 19 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we think Hollywood actors are so concerned with their character's sexuality (especially when it doesn't benefit the plot).

Plus, is the golden age of movies over? It might be, y'all.

Hollywood Gender News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.