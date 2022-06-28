Miss Understood No. 20 — Women DO Have More Rights Than Guns

In Episode No. 20 of Miss Understood, we discuss the reactions we have seen from pro-abortion activists following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the U.S and debunk some popular myths about abortion.
Plus, we compare and contrast all the ways women have more rights than guns.
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.