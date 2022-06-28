Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 20 — Women DO Have More Rights Than Guns

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • June 28, 2022
  • News Analysis
In Episode No. 20 of Miss Understood, we discuss the reactions we have seen from pro-abortion activists following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the U.S and debunk some popular myths about abortion.

Plus, we compare and contrast all the ways women have more rights than guns.

