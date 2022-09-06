Miss Understood No. 30 — Nickelodeon, Teens, & Oversexualized Scenes

In episode dirty No. 30, Kat and Nat continue their deep dive into former Nickelodeon producer and creator Dan Schneider and address some of the new allegations against him by female cast members.
Plus, what is infantilization and why is it harmful?
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.