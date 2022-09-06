Miss Understood No. 30 — Nickelodeon, Teens, & Oversexualized Scenes

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • September 06, 2022
  • News Analysis
In episode dirty No. 30, Kat and Nat continue their deep dive into former Nickelodeon producer and creator Dan Schneider and address some of the new allegations against him by female cast members.

Plus, what is infantilization and why is it harmful?

